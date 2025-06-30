BON Bon Korean Cuisine
Appetizers
Shrimp Tempura 새우 튀김
Shrimp tempura features battered and deep-fried shrimp, crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, served with dipping sauce.$12.00
Fried Chicken Wings 닭날개 튀김
Korean Style deep fried chicken wings$16.99
Tteok-bokki 떡볶이
Tteok-bokki is a spicy Korean dish made with chewy rice cakes and sweet chili sauce.$17.99
Fried Dumpling 튀김만두
Fried Chicken Dumplings$12.00
Pajeon 파전
Pajeon is a Korean pancake made with green onions, flour, and often mixed with vegetables.$19.99
Haemul Pajeon 해물파전
Haemul Pajeon is a Korean pancake made with green onions, flour, and mixed with seafoods and vegetables.$23.99
Spicy Chicken Wings 매운 닭날개
Spicy Chicken Wings (매운 닭날개) are crispy, juicy wings coated in a bold, flavorful Korean chili sauce.$19.99
Soups
Seolleong Tang 설렁탕
Seolleongtang is a traditional Korean soup featuring a rich, milky beef bone broth, served with rice and kimchi.$17.99
Mixed Seolleong Tang 섞어 설렁탕
Mixed Seolleongtang is a Korean soup combining beef bone broth with assorted cuts like brisket, tripe and tendon.$19.99
Dogani Seolleong Tang 도가니탕
Dogani Seolleongtang is a Korean soup featuring a gelatinous beef bone broth with chewy tender.$19.99
SunDae Guk 순댓국
A Korean soup made with blood sausage, vegetables, and broth, offering a rich, hearty flavor$21.99
Spicy SunDae Guk 매운 순댓국
A Korean soup with blood sausage, vegetables, and spicy broth, delivering a bold, warming flavor$21.99
Yukgaejang 육계장
Yukgaejang is a spicy Korean beef soup with shredded beef, vegetables, and glass noodles in a rich, flavorful broth.$19.99
Galbitang 갈비탕
Galbitang is a clear, savory Korean soup made with tender beef short ribs and glass noodles, offering a delicate flavor.$22.99
Gamja-tang (Small) 감자탕
Gamjatang is a Korean stew made with spicy pork neck bones, potatoes, and vegetables, simmered for rich, hearty flavors.$21.99
Tteok-Guk 떡국
Tteokguk is a traditional Korean soup made with sliced rice cakes in a savory broth, often garnished with egg and beef.$18.99
Mandugug 만두국
Manduguk is a comforting Korean soup featuring dumplings filled with pork and vegetables, served in a savory broth.$19.99
Tteok Mandugug 떡만두국
Tteok Manduguk is a hearty Korean soup combining sliced rice cakes and pork dumplings in a savory broth.$19.99
Vegetable Soondubu 야채 순두부 찌개
Mushroom Soondubu is a spicy Korean tofu stew made with silken tofu, vegetables and Mushroom in a flavorful broth.$19.99
Kimchi Soondubu 김치 순두부 찌개
Kimchi Soondubu is a spicy Korean tofu stew made with silken tofu, vegetables and kimchi in a flavorful broth.$19.99
Beef Soondubu 소고기 순두부 찌개
Beef Soondubu is a spicy Korean tofu stew made with silken tofu, vegetables and beef in a flavorful broth.$19.99
Pork Soondubu 돼지고기 순두부 찌개
Pork Soondubu is a spicy Korean tofu stew made with silken tofu, vegetables and pork in a flavorful broth.$19.99
Seafood Soondubu 해물 순두부 찌개
Seafood Soondubu is a spicy Korean stew with silken tofu, shrimp, clams, mussels, squid, and flavorful broth.$21.99
Fish Egg Soondubu 알 순두부찌개
Fish egg soondubu is a spicy Korean soft tofu stew with silky tofu, fish roe, vegetables, and savory broth, offering rich, umami flavors.$21.99
Entrees
Spicy beef kalbijim 매운 소고기 갈비찜
Spicy beef kalbijim is a Korean braised short rib dish, rich in flavor with tender beef, spicy sauce, and vegetables.$68.99
Bossan 보쌈
Bossan is a Korean dish of boiled, sliced pork belly served with kimchi and condiments, wrapped in lettuce or cabbage.$48.99
Beef Suyuk 수육
Suyuk is a Korean dish of assorted boiled beef slices, served tender with dipping sauce and side dishes.$48.99
Grilled Mackerel 고등어 구이
Grilled Mackerel is a tender, flavorful fish with crispy skin, lightly seasoned, and often served with rice and side dishes.$21.99
Mackerel Ssambap 고등어 구이 쌈밥
Mackerel Ssambap is grilled mackerel served with fresh lettuce wraps, rice, and savory condiments like ssamjang for bold flavor.$39.99
Spicy Porkbelly Ssambap 매운 삼겹살 쌈밥
Porkbelly Ssambap includes juicy, grilled pork belly wrapped in crisp lettuce with rice, garlic, and ssamjang, delivering rich flavors.$43.99
Bulgogi Ssambap 불고기 쌈밥
Bulgogi Ssambap features tender, marinated beef, wrapped in fresh lettuce with rice and ssamjang, creating a flavorful, satisfying bite.$43.99
Spicy stir-fried pork belly 제육볶음
Spicy stir-fried pork belly is a Korean dish featuring tender pork belly slices cooked in a spicy, savory sauce with vegetables.$24.99
Spicy Stir-fried Calamari & Pork Belly 매운 오삼 불고기
Spicy Stir-fried Calamari & Pork Belly is a Korean dish combining tender pork belly and calamari, cooked in a spicy, savory sauce.$27.99
Bulgogi 불고기
Bulgogi Plate features marinated, grilled beef slices, embodying classic Korean flavors.$24.99
BBQ Chicken 닭고기$24.99
LA Galbi
LA Galbi is a Korean BBQ dish featuring thin, marinated beef short ribs, grilled for a savory, sweet flavor.$29.99
Gamja-tang (Large) 감자탕 전골
Gamjatang is a Korean stew made with spicy pork neck bones, potatoes, and vegetables, simmered for rich, hearty flavors.$52.99
Budae Jjigae 부대 찌개
Budae Jjigae is a Korean stew with ham, sausages, kimchi, and noodles, cooked in a spicy, flavorful broth.$44.99
Bulgogi Rice Plate 불고기 덮밥
Bulgogi Plate features marinated, grilled beef slices, embodying classic Korean flavors.$19.99
Tonkatsu 돈까스
Tonkasu is a Korean style breaded and deep-fried pork cutlet, crispy on the outside, tender inside, served with savory sauce.$20.99
Bulgogi Bibimbap 불고기 비빔밥
Bibimbap is a Korean dish of mixed rice topped with vegetables, marinated beef, and a fried egg.$19.99
Spicy Baby Octopus 매운 쭈꾸미
Spicy Baby Octopus (매운 쭈꾸미) is a bold, flavorful dish with tender octopus stir-fried in a rich, fiery sauce.$44.99
Alcohols & Beverages
Soju
Soju is a clear, distilled Korean spirit made from rice or starches, known for its smooth taste and moderate alcohol content.$14.00
Fruit Soju
Fruit soju is a flavored variation of Korean soju, infused with fruit flavors like peach, strawberry, or grapefruit for a sweeter taste.$14.00
Beer
Korean beer, such as Cass and Hite, is light, crisp, and refreshing, often enjoyed with fried chicken or spicy dishes.$8.00
Makgeolli
Makgeolli is a traditional Korean rice wine, slightly sweet and tangy, with a milky appearance and low alcohol content, enjoyed chilled.$13.00
Sake
Sake is a traditional Japanese rice wine, brewed from fermented rice, with a smooth, mildly sweet flavor, served warm or cold.$15.00
Otokoyama
Otokoyama is an award‑winning Hokkaido sake brand, celebrating centuries‑old brewing traditions with crisp, clean, full‑bodied flavors rooted in local spring water.$62.00
Ouikoroshi (SMALL)
Onikoroshi (鬼殺し), literally “demon slayer,” is a popular, potent Japanese sake—bold, dry, fruity, silky, often inexpensive yet surprisingly refined.$34.00
Ouikoroshi (LARGE)
Onikoroshi (鬼殺し), literally “demon slayer,” is a popular, potent Japanese sake—bold, dry, fruity, silky, often inexpensive yet surprisingly refined.$85.00
Bokbunja
Bokbunja is a traditional Korean black raspberry wine, sweet and tart, with a rich aroma and moderate alcohol content, enjoyed chilled.$17.00
Baekse-ju
Baekse-ju is a traditional Korean herbal wine made from rice, ginseng, and various herbs, known for its medicinal properties.$17.00
Highball
A highball is a simple yet elegant mixed drink: one spirit (like whiskey, vodka, gin) topped with a larger portion of carbonated mixer (club soda, tonic, cola), served over ice in a tall highball glass.$7.00
Soft drink
Soft drinks are non-alcoholic beverages, typically carbonated and flavored, including sodas, fruit juices, and energy drinks, enjoyed worldwide.$3.75
Gold Peak Tea
Gold Peak Tea is a brand of sweetened and unsweetened iced tea, known for its rich, refreshing flavor and quality ingredients.$4.00
Minute Made Juice
Minute Maid Juice is a popular brand offering a variety of fruit juices, known for its refreshing taste and quality.$3.75
Red Bull
Red Bull is a popular energy drink.$3.00
Corkage Fee
A corkage fee is a charge imposed by a restaurant or venue when you bring your own bottle of wine or champagne. Essentially, it covers the service of opening, chilling, serving, and providing glassware for the wine you bring.$30.00
To Go
Kimchi
Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish of fermented vegetables, typically napa cabbage and radish, seasoned with chili, garlic, and spices.$7.00
Radish
Radish banchan is a Korean side dish made with sliced or cubed radish, seasoned with spices, vinegar, garlic, and chili.$7.00
Seolleongtang Soup Only （Small）
Seolleongtang (설렁탕) is a cherished Korean soup made by simmering ox bones—mostly leg and knuckles—alongside brisket and other cuts for hours until the broth turns creamy and milky white .$12.99
Seolleongtang Soup Only (Large)
Seolleongtang (설렁탕) is a cherished Korean soup made by simmering ox bones—mostly leg and knuckles—alongside brisket and other cuts for hours until the broth turns creamy and milky white .$21.99
