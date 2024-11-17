BON Bon Korean Cuisine
Soups
- Seolleong Tang 설렁탕
Seolleongtang is a traditional Korean soup featuring a rich, milky beef bone broth, served with rice and kimchi.$17.99
- Mixed Seolleong Tang 섞어 설렁탕
Mixed Seolleongtang is a Korean soup combining beef bone broth with assorted cuts like brisket, tripe and tendon.$18.99
- Dogani Seolleong Tang 도가니탕
Dogani Seolleongtang is a Korean soup featuring a gelatinous beef bone broth with chewy tender.$18.99
- SunDae Guk 순댓국
A Korean soup made with blood sausage, vegetables, and broth, offering a rich, hearty flavor$21.99
- Spicy SunDae Guk 매운 순댓국
A Korean soup with blood sausage, vegetables, and spicy broth, delivering a bold, warming flavor$21.99
- Yukgaejang 육계장
Yukgaejang is a spicy Korean beef soup with shredded beef, vegetables, and glass noodles in a rich, flavorful broth.$19.99
- Galbitang 갈비탕
Galbitang is a clear, savory Korean soup made with tender beef short ribs and glass noodles, offering a delicate flavor.$22.99
- Tteok-Guk 떡국
Tteokguk is a traditional Korean soup made with sliced rice cakes in a savory broth, often garnished with egg and beef.$17.99
- Mandugug 만두국
Manduguk is a comforting Korean soup featuring dumplings filled with meat or vegetables, served in a savory broth.$17.99
- Tteok Mandugug 떡만두국
Tteok Manduguk is a hearty Korean soup combining sliced rice cakes and dumplings in a savory broth.$18.99
Entrees
- Tongdalg 통닭
Tongdalg is a Korean dish of whole fried chicken, crispy and golden on the outside, juicy and flavorful inside.$19.99
- Gamjatang (Small) 감자탕
Gamjatang is a Korean stew made with spicy pork neck bones, potatoes, and vegetables, simmered for rich, hearty flavors.$21.99
- Gamja-tang (Large) 감자탕전골
Gamjatang is a Korean stew made with spicy pork neck bones, potatoes, and vegetables, simmered for rich, hearty flavors.$52.99
- Spicy beef kalbijim 매운 소고기 갈비찜
Spicy beef kalbijim is a Korean braised short rib dish, rich in flavor with tender beef, spicy sauce, and vegetables.$68.99
- Bulgogi 불고기
Bulgogi Plate features marinated, grilled beef slices, embodying classic Korean flavors.$24.99
- Bulgogi Rice Plate 불고기 덮밥
Bulgogi Plate features marinated, grilled beef slices, embodying classic Korean flavors.$19.99
- Tonkatsu 돈까스
Tonkasu is a Korean style breaded and deep-fried pork cutlet, crispy on the outside, tender inside, served with savory sauce.$20.99
- Spicy stir-fried pork belly 제육볶음
Spicy stir-fried pork belly is a Korean dish featuring tender pork belly slices cooked in a spicy, savory sauce with vegetables.$24.99
- Spicy Stir-fried Calamari & Pork Belly (Regular) 매운 오삼 불고기
Spicy Stir-fried Calamari & Pork Belly is a Korean dish combining tender pork belly and calamari, cooked in a spicy, savory sauce.$27.99
- Spicy Calamari & Pork Belly (Large) 매운 오삼 불고기
Spicy Stir-fried Calamari & Pork Belly is a Korean dish combining tender pork belly and calamari, cooked in a spicy, savory sauce.$38.99
- Budae Jjigae 부대 찌개
Budae Jjigae is a Korean stew with ham, sausages, kimchi, and noodles, cooked in a spicy, flavorful broth.$44.99
- Bulgogi Bibimbap 불고기 비빔밥
Bibimbap is a Korean dish of mixed rice topped with vegetables, marinated beef, and a fried egg.$19.99
- Suyuk 수육
Suyuk is a Korean dish of assorted boiled beef slices, served tender with dipping sauce and side dishes.$48.99
- LA Galbi
LA Galbi is a Korean BBQ dish featuring thin, marinated beef short ribs, grilled for a savory, sweet flavor.$29.99
- Bossan 보쌈
Bossan is a Korean dish of boiled, sliced pork belly served with kimchi and condiments, wrapped in lettuce or cabbage.$48.99
- Mackerel Ssambap 고등어 구이 쌈밥
Mackerel Ssambap is grilled mackerel served with fresh lettuce wraps, rice, and savory condiments like ssamjang for bold flavor.$39.99
- Spicy Porkbelly Ssambap 매운 삼겹살 쌈밥
Porkbelly Ssambap includes juicy, grilled pork belly wrapped in crisp lettuce with rice, garlic, and ssamjang, delivering rich flavors.$43.99
- Bulgogi Ssambap 불고기 쌈밥
Bulgogi Ssambap features tender, marinated beef, wrapped in fresh lettuce with rice and ssamjang, creating a flavorful, satisfying bite.$43.99
- Grilled Mackerel 고등어 구이
Grilled Mackerel is a tender, flavorful fish with crispy skin, lightly seasoned, and often served with rice and side dishes.$21.99
Appetizers
- Shrimp Tempura 새우 튀김
Shrimp tempura features battered and deep-fried shrimp, crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, served with dipping sauce.$12.00
- Fried Chicken Wings 닭날개 튀김
Korean Style deep fried chicken wings$15.99
- Tteok-bokki 떡볶이
Tteok-bokki is a spicy Korean dish made with chewy rice cakes and sweet chili sauce.$16.99
- Fried Dumpling 튀김만두
Fried Dumplings$10.00
- Japchae 잡채
Japchae is a Korean stir-fried dish made with glass noodles, vegetables, soy sauce, and sesame oil, often topped with beef or mushrooms.$17.99
- Pajeon 파전
Pajeon is a Korean pancake made with green onions, flour, and often mixed with vegetables.$19.99
- Haemul Pajeon 해물파전
Haemul Pajeon is a Korean pancake made with green onions, flour, and mixed with seafoods and vegetables.$23.99
