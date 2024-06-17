BON Bon Korean Cuisine
Soups
- Seolleong Tang 설렁탕$17.99
- Mixed Seolleong Tang 섞어 설렁탕$18.99
- Dogani Seolleong Tang 도가니탕$18.99
- Kko Ri Gom Tang /Ox Tail Soup 꼬리곰탕$24.99
- Yukgaejang/Spicy Beef soup 육계장$19.99
- Galbitang /Beef short rib soup 갈비탕$22.99
- Tteok-Guk /Rice cake soup 떡국$17.99
- Mandugug /dumpling soup 만두국$17.99
- Tteok Mandugug /rice cake & dumpling soup 떡만두국$18.99
Entrees
- Suyuk(Large) 수육 (대)$61.99
- Suyuk (Small) 수육 (소)$48.99
- Tongdalg 통닭$19.99
- Gamjatang (Bowl) 감자탕$21.99
- Gamja-tang (POT) 감자탕전골$52.99
- Spicy Pork Kalbijim 매운 돼지 갈비찜$52.99
- Bulgogi 불고기$24.99
- Bulgogi Rice Plate 불고기 덮밥$19.99
- Tonkatsu 돈까스$20.99
- Spicy stir-fried pork belly 제육볶음$24.99
- Spicy Stir-fried Calamari & Pork Belly (Regular) 매운 오삼 불고기$27.99
- Spicy Calamari & Pork Belly (Large) 매운 오삼 불고기$38.99
- Budae Jjigae 부대 찌개$44.99
- Bibimbap 불고기 비빔밥$19.99
- LA Galbi$29.99
- Ginseng Chicken Soup 삼계탕$25.99
- Bossan 보쌈$48.99
- Goat Hot Pot (Small) 흑염소탕$25.99
- Goat Hot Pot (Large) 흑염소 전골$59.99
Alcohols & Beverages
